News

Sad! Beautiful GH lady dies after complaining of menstrual cramps

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Sad! Beautiful GH lady dies after complaining of menstrual cramps
A beautiful 24-year-old lady named Epiphany has reportedly passed on after complaining of menstrual cramps.

This sad information was revealed by her boyfriend on X formerly Twitter.

According to the bereaved boyfriend, late Ephiphnay always complained of menstrual cramps anytime it was her time of the month but this time around, death took her.

Sad! Beautiful GH lady dies after complaining of menstrual cramps

This sad news has since evoked emotions and left many netizens teary because Ephipnay’s death is quite a painful and unfortunate one.

Taken to Twitter to break the heartwrenching news, Ephiphany’s boyfriend who’s simply identified on Twitter as @Richden09 mournfully tweeted; “Rest In Peace My Love”

As of the publication, @Richden09’s tweet has garnered over 800k views as well as over 300 comments from friends and loved ones all sympathizing with him.

Source:GHpage

