Sad! Beautiful lady found dead inside her boyfriend’s room

The family of 24-year-old Priscilla Ocheme is calling for justice as they insist she was murdered by her boyfriend under suspicious circumstances.

According to Priscilla’s relatives, the police released the main suspect before conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.

The deceased’s family is deeply concerned about the premature release of the boyfriend, who they allege is responsible for Priscilla’s untimely death.

They are pressing authorities to investigate further, ensuring justice is served for their daughter.

However, the boyfriend has denied having a hand in Priscilla’s death.

He claims that Priscilla suffered an accident inside his home, insisting that he did not harm her as her family suggests.

