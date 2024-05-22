Sad! Chinese man murders African lady worker who refused to date him

A piece of sad news from Nigeria confirms the death of a young lady believed to be in her early 20s.

As reported the lady whose name has been simply given as Ocheze was murdered by her Chinese boss.

Confirmed sources have it that Ocheze was a crane operator at Inner Galaxy Steel Company, Umuahala-Obuzor in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State before her tragic demise.

has been allegedly killed by a Chinese national who wanted to be in a relationship with her but she refused.

According to her colleague who anonymously spoke with newsmen, Ocheze died after the Chinese expatriate working at the Inner Galaxy Steel Company located in Umuahala-Obuzor pushed her down from the crane for rejecting his love advances.

The Chinese man has since been arrested pending a court trial.

