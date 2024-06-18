Sad! Court orders the sale of Michael Essien’s East Legon and Trassaco mansions worth millions of dollars

Two luxurious mansions owned by former Ghanaian football star Michael Essien are reportedly set to be auctioned, following an order by the Accra High Court’s Commercial Division.

The decision, issued by the Deputy Sheriff on June 12, 2024, was revealed by the Daily Guide.

The properties in question are located in prime areas of Accra: Stephen Quarshie Crescent in East Legon and Trassaco.

One of these mansions is notably valued at almost $30 million, highlighting the substantial nature of the assets involved.

Details surrounding the reason for the auction remain unclear as it’s not yet confirmed whether the sale is connected to a legal dispute or other financial matters.

The uncertainty has fueled rumors and questions regarding the former footballer’s financial status and legal battles.

Michael Essien, now 41, is a celebrated figure in football, known for his remarkable career that began in the Ghana Premier League.

His talent quickly earned him a move to French clubs Bastia and subsequently Lyon.

Essien’s prowess on the field caught the attention of English giants Chelsea, who made him their record signing in 2005 with a £24.4 million transfer fee.

During his nearly decade-long tenure at Stamford Bridge, Essien played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s success.

He helped the team secure two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the prestigious UEFA Champions League title in 2012.

His career also included notable stints with Real Madrid and AC Milan, before concluding with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK.

Despite his illustrious career and significant earnings, the upcoming auction of Essien’s properties indicates potential financial troubles.

The development has sparked a conversation about the post-retirement challenges faced by professional athletes, particularly regarding financial management and legal affairs.