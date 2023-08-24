SAD: Final funeral rites of James Lutterodt, announced by family

- Advertisement -

Few years after being tagged heroes across the country, James Edem Lutterodt’s funeral will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023. He was a member of the 2021 Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) team for the National Science and Math Quiz.

The promising student was enrolled in the University of Ghana’s BSc. Information Technology program until his untimely death on July 3, 2023. His family, the Lutterodt, Dovlo and allied families, along with the management, staff and students of KETASCO, announced an extensive farewell schedule for the promising student on Tuesday.

The funeral and burial rites have been scheduled to begin on Friday, September 8, as per the family’s announcement:

Funeral Wake:

Time and day: September 8th, 2023

Location: Community One (1) Centre, Tema

Time: 9:00.

Final Funeral Ceremony and Burial:

Time and date: September 9th, 2023

Time: 09:30

Location: Keta Burial Park and Senior High School Location: Vui, Keta’s Government Cemetery.

The family has requested that everyone from the Greater Accra area and beyond who wants to pay their respects attend the pre-funeral service in Tema on Friday, September 8, 2023.

“Loved ones in the Volta Region are also invited to join in the Final Funeral Rite and Burial Service on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at KETASCO Park, Keta.”

“The family therefore extends an invitation to all friends and sympathisers to honour and celebrate the life of their beloved, James Kwabla Edem Lutterodt, as it will provide solace to the grieving family during this period of remembrance.”

On July 3, 2023, James, a KETASCO competitor who assisted the team in reaching its first national finals in the 2021 NSMQ, passed away from an alleged poisoned food.

It was a historic accomplishment because it was the first time a school from the Volta Region advanced to that round of the competition.