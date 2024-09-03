Sad! Final year student stabbed to death by a colleague at O’Reilly SHS (Videos)

A final-year student of O’Reilly Senior High School (SHS) has been stabbed to death by his colleague during a heated altercation on the school premises.



Eyewitness accounts from students present at the scene confirmed that the victim, identified as Edward, was stabbed multiple times by his colleague following a confrontation that quickly escalated into violence.

According to the students, what began as fiery banter between the two boys soon led to an exchange of blows, and the situation spiralled out of control when swords were drawn.

Edward’s father, who has exclusively spoken to GhPage, expressed his deep anguish and frustration over the incident.

He claimed that the school authorities failed to provide immediate assistance to his son, leaving him to bleed for several minutes.

In a desperate bid to save his son’s life, a group of brave students took matters into their own hands, leaving the school premises in search of a taxi to transport Edward to the hospital.

Sadly, despite their courageous efforts, Edward succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the hospital.

-- AD --

Click on this LINK to watch the video