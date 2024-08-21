type here...
Sad! GH banker who quit his work to join the Russian army passes away on the battlefield (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A former Savings and Loans worker at Adum-Kumasi, Isaac Aboagye Mensah has allegedly passed away in Ukraine after quitting his banking job to join the Russian army.

Citing the information received, Mr Isaac travelled to Qatar in 2022 during the World Cup and returned after the event.

He then travelled to Russia, later informing his family of his decision to join the Russian army with some Ghanaian colleagues.

Since then, he communicated with his family via WhatsApp until they stopped hearing from him.

A Ghanaian colleague in the same unit as Mr Isaac later informed the family that he had died on the battlefield from shock after witnessing the horror of war victims and that he had been buried.

For the past seven months, the family has not heard from Mr Isaac and remains unconvinced of his death, as they have not seen his remains.

They are still seeking assistance from the appropriate authorities to confirm the information from his colleagues.

Source:GHpage

