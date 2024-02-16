Sad! GH fashion icon Pokua-Poku dies during childbirth

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian fashion designer Poqua Poqu has reportedly passed on.

The celebrated designer died on Valentine’s Day (February 14) a few hours after giving birth.

She’s survived by her husband, Mr Mouhtiseb and three children.

Poqua Poqu, the fashion label brands itself as an affordable luxury women’s fashion brand.

The label was established in 2011 to provide multifunctional apparel for trendy, stylish and sophisticated women.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family in these tough times!