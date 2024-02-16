type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsSad! GH fashion icon Pokua-Poku dies during childbirth
News

Sad! GH fashion icon Pokua-Poku dies during childbirth

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
GH fashion icon Pokua-Poku dies during childbirth
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian fashion designer Poqua Poqu has reportedly passed on.

The celebrated designer died on Valentine’s Day (February 14) a few hours after giving birth.

She’s survived by her husband, Mr Mouhtiseb and three children.

GH fashion icon Pokua-Poku dies during childbirth

Poqua Poqu, the fashion label brands itself as an affordable luxury women’s fashion brand.

The label was established in 2011 to provide multifunctional apparel for trendy, stylish and sophisticated women.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family in these tough times!

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

TODAY

Friday, February 16, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
82 ° F
82 °
82 °
83 %
2mph
100 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more