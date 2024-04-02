Sad! GH man puts himself up for sale due to economic hardship (Video)

- Advertisement -

A middle-aged Ghanaian man named Samuel Mensah has gone viral on the local digital space after putting himself up for sale.

Speaking in an interview with Kofi Adoma, Mensah sadly disclosed that life has brutally dealt with him hence he has thought it wise to put himself up for sale.

In the sad interview that has since evoked emotions, Mensah disclosed that he now lives in an uncompleted building.

He also alleged that his kids are with their mother in the village since he can’t afford to take care of them in the city.

In the during minutes of the interview, Mensah gave out his number for his potential buyers to contact him.

Watch the video below to know more…