Sad! GH man who relocated to Canada just 3 months ago shot to death

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Sad! GH man who relocated to Canada just 3 months ago shot to death
Adu Boakye, a 39-year-old Ghanaian man and father of four, has been shot to death during a seemingly random shooting in North York in Canada.

According to an insider report, Boakye, who had recently moved to Canada just three months ago, was going about his business near a bus stop when the attack occurred.

Reports indicate that he was shot three times in the attack, prompting bystanders to make immediate efforts to save him before emergency services arrived.

Despite these efforts, Boakye succumbed to his injuries, and he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The Toronto Police Service has launched an investigation into the shooting, and in a news release, they shared images of the suspect in the hope of gathering information from the public.

As of now, the suspect remains at large, and authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

