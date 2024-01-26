type here...
Sad! Guy stabs girlfriend to death for confronting him for cheating on her

By Armani Brooklyn
A 24-year-old woman, Grace Wangari, has died in hospital after she was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend during a domestic fight in the Githurai 44 area of Nairobi, Kenya.

Kenyan activist, Njeri Wa Migwi, who disclosed this on Thursday, said the incident happened when Grace confronted her boyfriend for cheating on her with another woman.

According to her, neighbours said they heard screams from where the woman stayed with her boyfriend and rushed to her rescue.

The boyfriend identified as Clinton Mwangi, was assaulting Grace and had stabbed her numerous times.

The neighbours alerted police who rushed to the scene and rescued the woman who was taken to a local clinic with head injuries.

She was later transferred to Kiambu Level Five Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said she had bled excessively by the time she was rescued and taken to hospital.

