type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsSad! Guy stabs his beautiful girlfriend multiple times to death for cheating...
News

Sad! Guy stabs his beautiful girlfriend multiple times to death for cheating on him

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Sad! Guy stabs his beautiful girlfriend multiple times to death for cheating on him
- Advertisement -

A young man has allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in Benin City, Edo State (Nigeria)

The suspect identified as Victor Ifakachukwu, was arrested and hospitalized due to severe injuries he sustained during what appeared to be a deadly knife attack in his apartment.

The incident occurred at 10, Osahon Street, Ogheghe Quarters, off Sapele Road, Benin City.

The couple was said to have bolted themselves inside the house when the violence broke out.

It was also gathered that the incident was reported to the police by his landlord, Mr. Emmanuel Momoh about 4 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023.

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor shows her raw bortos and V in a new video after leading praises and worship at church

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Sad! Guy stabs his beautiful girlfriend multiple times to death for cheating on him

READ ALSO: Ama Official drops part 2 atopa video with Asantewaa’s brother

Police recovered two blood-stained knives, one laptop, two iPhones, and one Nokia phone, from the apartment.

The suspect is being closely monitored at an undisclosed hospital, hoping to account for his crime whenever he regains consciousness.

Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune, said a full-scale investigation has commenced.

The PPRO said detectives would unravel what transpired between the two lovebirds.

Meanwhile, some security personnel who joined in the evacuation of the girl’s corpse said no part was missing from the deceased.

“When we arrived at the house, Omo, blood was flowing like water, I believe they started stabbing themselves when a quarrel erupted between them.

“I suspect something went wrong and the girl fought back with her last power. When the boy regains consciousness, he will tell us how many of them were in the house and what actually happened,” they noted.

READ ALSO: Cute GH young couple go viral as they spend less than GHc 500 on their wedding (Pictures)

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, August 24, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
79.6 ° F
79.6 °
79.6 °
76 %
2.7mph
87 %
Thu
79 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways