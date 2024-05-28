type here...
News

Sad! Guy stabs his girlfriend 20 times in front of their children

By Armani Brooklyn
A 27-year-old woman, Khanyisile Vanessa Mndayi, is in a coma and fighting for her life after she was stabbed more than 20 times by her boyfriend in front of their children in South Africa.

The incident happened on Sunday, 26 May 2024.

It is alleged that the boyfriend stabbed Khanysisile multiple times in their home in Berea, Johannesburg.

The suspect identified as Luuk De Jong, then locked Khanysisile and the children who witnessed the gruesome attack in the house.

The boyfriend took his belongings, leaving the severely injured Khanysilsile and the children behind.

Neighbours alerted the police, and when the boyfriend came back to allegedly continue to stab Khanyisile, police were able to arrest him.

Source:GHpage

