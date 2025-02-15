type here...
News

Sad! Guy unalives final year female university student he met on Facebook for rituals

By Armani Brooklyn
Sad! Guy unalives final year female university student he met on Facebook for rituals

Nigeria – The Kwara State Police Command has arrested a self-proclaimed Islamic cleric, AbdulRahman Bello, for murdering a final-year student, Lawal Hafsoh Yetunde, for ritual purposes.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred on February 10, 2025, after Hafsoh mysteriously disappeared.

Hafsoh, a student at the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, was last seen attending a naming ceremony on the day she went missing.

Witnesses say she was eating when she received a phone call and left the event, never to be seen again.

Her family reported her disappearance to the Oja Oba Police Station the following day, prompting an intense search.

READ ALSO: Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Geversa dies

Sad! Guy unalives final year female university student he met on Facebook for rituals

Investigators traced Hafsoh’s last call to Bello, who lived in Offa Garage, Ilorin, though his family home is in Isalekoto.

Initially, Bello denied any knowledge of her whereabouts, but during a search of his residence, officers discovered a gruesome scene.

Hafsoh’s dismembered body was found in a bowl, along with tools suspected to have been used in the crime.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Bello claimed Hafsoh died from an asthma attack after visiting his home.

However, forensic evidence, including a table stocked with dismembering tools, suggests otherwise.

Police sources revealed that Bello is the son of a well-known Islamic cleric from Isalekoto, who recently passed away.

READ ALSO: Here’s the FULL 5 minutes Benjamin Mendy’s trending hot ‘skin to skin’ video

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

VIDEO GH man accused of being a thief after being found in a married woman's bedroom

VIDEO: GH man accused of being a thief after being found in a married woman’s bedroom

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, February 17, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

The last time we enjoyed in bed was seven years ago – Charlotte Oduro

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband officially divorces her

Wife sleeps with her hubby’s mechanic; Says her partner isn’t able to satisfy her in bed

Wife sleeps with her hubby's mechanic; Says her partner isn't able to satisfy her in bed

Chairman Wontumi fed me with lies to hate John Mahama – Owusu Bempah

Owusu-Bempah-Mahama-Wontumi

Oboy Siki’s comments made my boyfriend break up with me – Sweet Mimi

Sweet-Mimi-and-Oboy-Siki
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways