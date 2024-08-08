Sad! Here’s the last performance Nhyira had with Team Eternity before her shocking demise (Video)

The Ghanaian gospel music fraternity is reeling from the shocking news of the passing of Nhyira, a beloved member of the popular music group, Team Eternity.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, although there are unconfirmed speculations about food poisoning which her family is yet to either affirm or refute

Nhyira’s untimely death is a devastating blow to Team Eternity, which has already faced significant loss.

Recall that last year, on June 14, 2023, the group mourned the passing of Kevin Adiamah, another cherished member.

As they struggled to come to terms with Kevin’s absence, the heartbreaking news of Nhyira’s death has plunged them into deeper sorrow.

Amidst the mourning, an emotional video that has surfaced online shows the last performance Nhyira had with Team Eternity before her passing.

The clip shows her delivering a heartfelt and energetic performance, unaware that it would be her last.

Team Eternity, known for their hit songs like “Defe Defe,” is now facing the daunting task of moving forward without two of their key members.