Sad! Husband sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for murdering his wife during a hot argument

By Armani Brooklyn

A piece of sad news from Nigeria has it that the Ikeja High Court has sentenced one Akinwale Akinlabi to 12 years imprisonment for murdering his wife, Tope.

As reported, Tope died on February 2, 2020, in the Ijaiye Ojojoro area of Lagos due to sustained injury when she hit her head on the edge of a table after Akinlabi pushed her during a fight.

Akinlabi was charged with inflicting bodily injury on his wife which resulted in her death.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of manslaughter preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

While delivering judgment on Monday, November 25, 2024, Justice Oyindamola Ogala, held that the prosecution sufficiently proved the charge of manslaughter against Akinlabi.

She held that the prosecution provided circumstantial evidence beyond every reasonable doubt, adding that the unlawful acts of the accused, harmed the deceased and caused her death.

Ogala said it was clear from the evidence before the court that the fatality arose from the violence which occurred between the convict and his wife.

The judge, however, said it was also clear that the death was unintentional and that the deceased died shortly after the fight.

“The vertical scars on the back of the deceased as stated in exhibit (f), corroborates the evidence of the prosecution witnesses,” she said.

“Prosecution has indeed established the ingredients of the offence of manslaughter, the defendant is therefore accordingly convicted of same.

“Having heard and considered the plea of the defence counsel, and also taking into consideration the peculiarity of this case, the defendant is accordingly sentenced to a term of 12 years imprisonment.

“The sentencing shall begin from the period of his incarceration, February 3, 2020,” Ogala held.

Akinlabi and his deceased wife had a misunderstanding over the volume of a radio, which resulted in a fight.

He pushed Tope, who hit her head on the edge of a table and died on the way to the hospital.

