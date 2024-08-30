type here...
GhPageNewsSad! KNUST final year student passes on just after writing his final...
News

Sad! KNUST final year student passes on just after writing his final exams

By Armani Brooklyn
KNUST

A sad report that has landed on the internet confirms the death of a final-year KNSUT student named Patrick Mensah.

As reported, the late Patrick was an Agricultural Biotechnology student at the prestigious university.

With the information gathered from his uncle, Patrick returned home on Wednesday evening, relieved with full joy after writing his last paper.

The following day, he made up his mind to visit a friend at a galamsey site in Manso.

While there, he attempted to help rescue a man who had fallen into a pit but ended up falling in himself.

Patrick’s sudden death has left his family, friends, and the KNUST community in shock, as they mourn the loss of a young life that had just reached a significant milestone.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, August 30, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
74 %
5.4mph
100 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways