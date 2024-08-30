Sad! KNUST final year student passes on just after writing his final exams

A sad report that has landed on the internet confirms the death of a final-year KNSUT student named Patrick Mensah.

As reported, the late Patrick was an Agricultural Biotechnology student at the prestigious university.

With the information gathered from his uncle, Patrick returned home on Wednesday evening, relieved with full joy after writing his last paper.

The following day, he made up his mind to visit a friend at a galamsey site in Manso.

While there, he attempted to help rescue a man who had fallen into a pit but ended up falling in himself.

Patrick’s sudden death has left his family, friends, and the KNUST community in shock, as they mourn the loss of a young life that had just reached a significant milestone.