News

Sad! KNUST master of architecture student mysteriously dies just a day to his graduation

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A piece of sad news that has taken over the internet reports the death of Christian Nsiah Aboagye, a Master of Architecture student of KNUST.

According to confirmed sources, Christian passed away just moments before his graduation ceremony.

“We had planned to buy his graduation suit, but unfortunately, we couldn’t find one on Friday evening. Therefore, we made arrangements to get it early on Saturday morning. ;

However, on Saturday morning, we received a heartbreaking call from his brother, informing us that Chris was no longer with us” – A close friend told newsmen.

At the moment, the cause of Christian’s death is still not known but some social media users have accused witches of having a hand in the painful demise of the late promising brilliant guy.

Below are some of the reactions from netizens who have sadly come across the tragic story.

Source:GHpage

