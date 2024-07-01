Sad! Kwame Nkrumah’s eldest child dies at age 89

Professor Francis Nkrumah, the eldest son of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, passed away at 89. He died on Sunday, 30th June 2024.

Born to Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Madam Fanny Miller, who hailed from Elmina in the Central Region, Professor Francis Nkrumah was the firstborn of the historic leader.

Dr Nkrumah met Miss Miller while teaching at a middle school in Amisano, near Elmina.

Their relationship blossomed, leading to the birth of Francis before Dr Nkrumah left Ghana to study at Lincoln University in the United Kingdom.

Upon Dr Nkrumah’s return to Ghana, his son Francis had already distinguished himself academically, attending St. Augustine’s College and excelling in his O Levels.

By 1952, Dr Nkrumah had risen to become the leader of government business and was living with Francis in Accra New Town. He secured a Cocobod scholarship for Francis to study medicine in Germany.