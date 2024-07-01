type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsSad! Kwame Nkrumah's eldest child dies at age 89
News

Sad! Kwame Nkrumah’s eldest child dies at age 89

By Armani Brooklyn
Kwame Nkrumah

Professor Francis Nkrumah, the eldest son of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, passed away at 89. He died on Sunday, 30th June 2024.

Born to Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Madam Fanny Miller, who hailed from Elmina in the Central Region, Professor Francis Nkrumah was the firstborn of the historic leader.

Dr Nkrumah met Miss Miller while teaching at a middle school in Amisano, near Elmina.

Kwame Nkrumah

Their relationship blossomed, leading to the birth of Francis before Dr Nkrumah left Ghana to study at Lincoln University in the United Kingdom.

Upon Dr Nkrumah’s return to Ghana, his son Francis had already distinguished himself academically, attending St. Augustine’s College and excelling in his O Levels.

By 1952, Dr Nkrumah had risen to become the leader of government business and was living with Francis in Accra New Town. He secured a Cocobod scholarship for Francis to study medicine in Germany.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, July 1, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
74 %
2.9mph
72 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways