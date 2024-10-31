Sad! Lady poisons boyfriend’s soup and ends up killling his 4 friends also (Video)

A young guy believed to be in his middle 20s and his four friends have sadly passed away after eating pepper soup prepared by his girlfriend

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred in Auchi, Edo State last weekend.

READ ALSO: Father Ankrah storms Oyerepa FM as DNA test reveals his 17-year-old girlfriend lied about impregnating her

Poision

Although details of the incident are still sketchy, reports indicate that the woman, who was trying to pay back the boyfriend for cheating on her gave her a poisoned fish pepper soup.

He, unfortunately, ate the soup with four of his friends.

The suspect, identified simply as Peculiar, has since been arrested by the Nigerian army.

Watch the video below to know more…

-- AD --

READ ALSO: He said he’ll put me into a trade but chopped me ruff ruff and dumped me afterwards – Lady accuses Father Ankrah