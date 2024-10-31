GhPageNewsSad! Lady poisons boyfriend's soup and ends up killling his 4 friends...
News

Sad! Lady poisons boyfriend’s soup and ends up killling his 4 friends also (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Poison
Poision

A young guy believed to be in his middle 20s and his four friends have sadly passed away after eating pepper soup prepared by his girlfriend

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred in Auchi, Edo State last weekend.

READ ALSO: Father Ankrah storms Oyerepa FM as DNA test reveals his 17-year-old girlfriend lied about impregnating her

Poison - GhPage
Poision

Although details of the incident are still sketchy, reports indicate that the woman, who was trying to pay back the boyfriend for cheating on her gave her a poisoned fish pepper soup.

He, unfortunately, ate the soup with four of his friends.

The suspect, identified simply as Peculiar, has since been arrested by the Nigerian army.

Watch the video below to know more…

-- AD --

READ ALSO: He said he’ll put me into a trade but chopped me ruff ruff and dumped me afterwards – Lady accuses Father Ankrah

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, October 31, 2024
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.9mph
20 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways