Sad! Last post of the young doctor who died after being denied sick leave despite been sick surfaces

A young Nigerian doctor, Dr. Joseph Madu, has tragically passed away after reportedly being denied sick leave despite battling a serious illness.

According to sources close to him, Dr Madu had shown clear signs of deteriorating health but was repeatedly denied the opportunity to take a break from work.

He had confided in a friend about experiencing severe chest pains and persistent coughing in the days leading up to his untimely death.

Despite his worsening condition, his employers refused to grant him leave, forcing him to continue working.

Tragically, he passed away while still on duty.

The heartbreaking incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for an investigation into workplace conditions for healthcare professionals.

As tributes pour in for the late doctor, many are demanding justice and reforms to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

