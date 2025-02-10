Sad! Last video of nurse who burnt to death alongside her 3 kids in Kumasi surfaces

Over the weekends, a tragic fire incident claimed the lives of a nurse from Kumasi South Hospital, Linda Agyemang, and her three children at Gyinyase in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The family was trapped inside their three-bedroom house despite desperate rescue attempts by neighbours and passersby.

The intensity of the flames made access to the building impossible.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday, leaving residents in shock.

Firefighters arrived after being alerted and managed to extinguish the blaze, but the victims were found burnt beyond recognition in the bathroom.

Three other occupants of the house were rescued and are currently receiving treatment at Kumasi South Hospital.

The charred bodies were later transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for preservation.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Amidst the mourning, the last video Linda made with her last child has surfaced online and left netizens teary in the process.

