Sad! Last voice note gospel singer Adjola sent to his nurse girlfriend before ending it all surfaces

The final emotional voice note left by the late gospel singer Jacob Yaw Mawulo Adjola, popularly known as Jake Young, has surfaced online.

In the sad recording, Jake Young, who was battling immense hardships, opened up about the overwhelming difficulties he faced.

READ ALSO: Tragic! Young GH gospel artiste ends it all; Leaves a sad note behind

jACOB

The singer revealed that he had undergone three surgeries on his testicles, a struggle that contributed to his deteriorating mental health.

Throughout the voice note, Jake expressed deep affection for his girlfriend, assuring her of his love and encouraging her to move on after his passing.

He also asked for forgiveness for ending it all.

In a part of the voice note, he pleaded with her to help care for his family once he’s gone.

-- AD --

READ ALSO: Family of GH gospel star who allegedly ended it all speaks