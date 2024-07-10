type here...
Sad! Lilwin shares a new video of himself receiving treatment at the hospital

By Armani Brooklyn
Lilwin

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has dropped an update on his health after he was involved in a near-fatal car accident in Kuamsi, at Amakom, on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Lil Win took to his official TikTok account to share a video from the aftermath of the car accident, where he was receiving treatment at the hospital.

Lilwin

In the video, he was captured lying on the bed as he prepared to get a CT scan.

Two doctors were with him and interacted with him, possibly educating him on how the process would go and how he should act when in the machine.

In another part of the video, the actor is seen in a poor state; he has some white substance smeared across his chest, his body is wrapped in a white cloth, and he is wearing a neck brace.

@officiallilwinwezzy

God thank you ?????????

? original sound – LifeGoesOn?
