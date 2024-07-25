Sad! Man who was set to travel to Canada on Saturday dies from stomach ache; Family accuses wife

A middle-aged Ghanaian man simply known as Berma Yaw who was set to travel to Canada on Saturday has tragically passed away after complaining of stomach ache.

According to the wife who made an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo’s show; His late husband’s family has accused her of having a hand in their royal’s death.

But she’s innocent because she knows nothing about his untimely-painful demise.

As claimed by the wife, her husband earlier complained that he was having difficulties with emptying his bowels.

This made him rush to the drugstore to seek medical help.

He was given a drug which unfortunately made him suffer from a runny stomach that consequently led to his demise.

Following his demise, his family has since accused his wife of his death and even went to the extreme of omitting her name on his funeral poster.