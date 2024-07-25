type here...
GhPageNewsSad! Man who was set to travel to Canada on Saturday dies...
News

Sad! Man who was set to travel to Canada on Saturday dies from stomach ache; Family accuses wife

By Armani Brooklyn
Sad! Man who was set to travel to Canada on Saturday dies from stomach ache; Family accuses wife

A middle-aged Ghanaian man simply known as Berma Yaw who was set to travel to Canada on Saturday has tragically passed away after complaining of stomach ache.

According to the wife who made an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo’s show; His late husband’s family has accused her of having a hand in their royal’s death.

But she’s innocent because she knows nothing about his untimely-painful demise.

As claimed by the wife, her husband earlier complained that he was having difficulties with emptying his bowels.

This made him rush to the drugstore to seek medical help.

He was given a drug which unfortunately made him suffer from a runny stomach that consequently led to his demise.

-- AD --

Following his demise, his family has since accused his wife of his death and even went to the extreme of omitting her name on his funeral poster.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, July 25, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
3.8mph
100 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
79 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways