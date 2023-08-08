Sad: Missing bolt driver found dead in Nsawam (PHOTOS)

- Advertisement -

News reaching the editorial desk of GhPage has it that young and vibrant bolt driver and a resident of Marina in the Greater Accra region of Ghana has been killed by yet to be known assailants.

It is reported that, on the Wednesday 12th July, 2023, Thomas Kwame Henodzi, a BOLT Driver and a resident of Madina in the Greater Accra Region left home to work.

He ended his last trip at Ridge around NTHC in Accra and called a friend he was driving to Nsawam for reasons yet to be known by the security authorities handling the case.

Kwame’s lifeless body was found in a bush at Bowkrom near Ponposu river in Nsawam in the Eastern region of Ghana.

Friends also reported that, the Ghana Police Service in Nsawam are not forthcoming with information to apprehend the Killers of our Henodzi which doesn’t sit well with them.

That being said, they are asking the populace to join them on a campaign as they seek justice from the Ghana Police Service.