- Advertisement -

A viral video that gives a sorry account of the tragic moment two boys sadly lost their lives while swimming in a river has sparked outrage after surfacing on the internet space.

The 17-second video in circulation on various social media platforms captures at least five young men, believed to be close friends, having a good time in a river on a bright afternoon.

While two of the young men were seen cautiously swimming at the shallow bank of the river, the three others decided to go farther into the steep section of the water, perhaps, to show off their swimming prowess.

A sixth person who was busily recording the fun moment could be heard cheering on his friends, unbeknownst to him them that tragedy was about to struck.

In the spur of the moment, the three young men who went far away could be seen struggling to stay float on the surface of the river as they began to drown.

Fortunately, one of them identified only as Ben managed to swim ashore to join the two who were playing safe at the shallow section. However, the two others lost their lives as they sunk helplessly, amid gasps for air and calls for help.

The bystander who was filming them was heard urging on Ben to reach out to the two others friends drowning but he couldn’t return to retrieve them as he was equally battling for his life.

Watch the devastating video below.