Sad moments from the final funeral rites of Kofi B
Lifestyle

Sad moments from the final funeral rites of Kofi B

By Lizbeth Brown
The final funeral rites of Ghanaian highlife musician Kofi Boakye Yiadom popularly known as Kofi B was held yesterday, 7th November 2020 at Asante Akyem Agogo.

The funeral was held at a park in his hometown where family and friends were in attendance to pay their last respect to the late musician.

It was a really a sad moment when the children and family of the late musician filed past his body.

Celebrities who attended the funeral ceremony included DSP Kofi Sarpong, Ofori Amponsah, Kofi Nti, Lucky Mensah, Amakye Dede, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, K.K Fosu and several others.

There was also a live band performance to entertain guest who attended the funeral ceremony of the ‘Bantama Kofi Boakye’ hitmaker.

Watch the video below;

The veteran musician passed away on 2nd February 2020 after suffering a heart attack prior to performing at a concert in Cape Coast.

According to sources, Kofi B was pronounced dead on arrival after he was rushed to the hospital.

