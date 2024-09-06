Sad! More photos of the university lady who was murdered by her best friend and buried inside his compound drops

A 300-level student of Philosophy at the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ogun State, Ayomide Adeleye, has been arrested over the kidnap and murder of Christiannah Idowu, a student at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

The gruesome kidnap and murder of Christiannah have generated condemnation on social media as social media users are demanding justice and immediate prosecution of the alleged killer.

Information gathered by our correspondent revealed that 23-year-old Ayomide had confessed to the crime.

According to a detailed report obtained, Christiannah Idowu was declared missing on August 19, 2024.

After her parents were contacted by her abductors via her own WhatsApp account.

The first contact with her parents occurred around 8:49 p.m., followed by photos of Christiannah in captivity, sent using WhatsApp’s ‘view once’ feature.

The abductors demanded a ransom of N1,500,000. Christiannah’s parents were said to have managed to raise N350,000 immediately.

The abductors then instructed that the money be deposited into a betting account through a bank deposit (details withheld ).

After receiving the money, on August 22, the abductors requested that the bank statement of the sender be forwarded to an email. The family, reportedly complied.

However, the abductors ceased communication immediately afterwards.

On August 22, an amount was said to have been transferred into Christiannah’s GTBank account and subsequently withdrawn into a Wema Bank account belonging to the primary suspect (name withheld for now).

By August 29, Police sources hinted that intelligence operatives confirmed with the bank that the BVN linked to the masked betting account allegedly belonged to the suspect, who also operates the Wema Bank account (account number withheld for now).

Further investigation as gathered, revealed that the suspect withdrew N100,000 from the betting account before agents could have the account blocked.

Operatives reportedly began investigating the suspect, who is said to have a mutual relationship with Christiannah, as evidenced by their Instagram interactions.

The same account number was said to have been used to launder money from Christiannah’s account which was previously posted on Twitter soliciting a giveaway.

With all this information, operatives reportedly tracked the suspect’s phone activities and messages, leading them to his parent’s house in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Active tracking further confirmed his presence at the location, with Nigerian Army personnel from the 174th Battalion effecting his arrest.

