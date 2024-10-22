GhPageNewsSad! More photos of the young police officer found dead in the...
Sad! More photos of the young police officer found dead in the middle Kpandai Lesseni road drops

By Armani Brooklyn
Police officer

Ghanaians on the internet are currently sympathising with the family of Constable Maxwell Appiah following his tragic passing.

As confirmed, the young police officer was found dead in the middle of the Kpandai Lesseni road near the Kpandai District Assembly.

Information gathered by GhPage media indicates that on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at around 5 PM, the deceased officer, who was also a pillion rider, was returning with one other colleague on a motorbike after ending their day patrols and snap-check duties due to heavy rains.

Constable Maxwell Appiah

Unfortunately, while on their way, they were crossed by a reckless unregistered motorbike on the Kpandai Lesseni road near the Kpandai District Assembly, which killed Constable Maxwell on the spot.

The other police officer sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Kpandai District Hospital for treatment.

The deceased’s body has been transported to Tamale Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Below are some more photos of the late Constable Maxwell Appiah…

Source:GHpage

