Sad News: Abena Korkor in tears as she announce the death of her father

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and mental health advocate, Abena Korkor, has lost her dad and taken to her social media pages to announce it.

The social media commentator shared the heart-wrenching news with her followers on her official Instagram page, expressing her profound grief.

According to Abena Korkor, her dad, Kwabena was a loving father who motivated her to become a strong and fearless lady and also revealed that losing her father is a big blow to her and the entire family.

Captioning a photo with her dad on Instagram, Abena wrote, ‘‘Goodbye Daddy Thank you for loving me. I am strong , beautiful and fearless because of you. Please come back as a son to me. You know you are my grandchild too because you named me after your Grandmother, Abena Korkor. Kwabena, I miss you. Daaaa”

May his soul Rest In Peace.