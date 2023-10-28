type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSad News: Abena Korkor in tears as she announce the death of...
Entertainment

Sad News: Abena Korkor in tears as she announce the death of her father

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and mental health advocate, Abena Korkor, has lost her dad and taken to her social media pages to announce it.

The social media commentator shared the heart-wrenching news with her followers on her official Instagram page, expressing her profound grief.

According to Abena Korkor, her dad, Kwabena was a loving father who motivated her to become a strong and fearless lady and also revealed that losing her father is a big blow to her and the entire family.

Captioning a photo with her dad on Instagram, Abena wrote, ‘‘Goodbye Daddy Thank you for loving me. I am strong , beautiful and fearless because of you. Please come back as a son to me. You know you are my grandchild too because you named me after your Grandmother, Abena Korkor. Kwabena, I miss you. Daaaa”

May his soul Rest In Peace.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Saturday, October 28, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
2.2mph
40 %
Sat
92 °
Sun
94 °
Mon
93 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways