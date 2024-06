A piece of sad news from the Nollywood industry confirms the tragic passing of veteran actor Olu Jacobs.

As reported, Olu Jacobs passed away earlier this morning after suffering from a long-term illness.

The award-winning actor who starred in over 200 local and international movies died at 81.

Fans and lovers of the now-deceased actor have taken to social media to pass their message of condolence to the family of the bereaved.