Sad: Photo of pregnant woman carried on wooden door to hospital causes stir on social media

By Kweku Derrick
A disturbing photo of a pregnant woman in labour being conveyed to a health facility in a remote part of Ghana on a wooden door has sparked outrage online.

The incident is reported to have happened at Abrokyire – a farming community in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region of Ghana.

Due to the absence of a healthcare facility, residents of the community were compelled to carry a heavily pregnant Hagar Gyamfi – who was in labour – on a wooden door to a nearby clinic at Boinson.

According to the accounts of residents of Abrokyire, they have to travel miles to access taxi, and hours more to get to the clinic due to a bad road network; the community is about six miles from the health centre.

This is the plight of the residents who have voted in elections since the beginning of the country’s democracy; they still have to carry their pregnant women in labour on a wooden door to the hospital in 2021.

Thankfully, Madam Gyamfi successfully gave birth to a bouncy baby boy and has since been discharged, reports say.

