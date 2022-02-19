type here...
“We had to improvise” – Ghanaian ICT teacher explains how he uses cut-out objects to teach students [Photos]

By Albert
Sad photos of Ghanaian students studying ICT with cut-out objects break hearts
Due to the lack of a furnished ICT lab, a teacher had to improvise by relying on cut-out objects to teach his students.

Per the photos he shared on social media, the Ghanaian ICT teacher said he had no other option than to improvise and allow the students to have a superficial feel of the components of the computer.

This teacher had cut out all the major parts of the computer from cardboard paper which he used to teach these students.

He had cut out the computer mouse, keyboard, system unit, and other peripherals which the students have never set eyes on.

In a very sorrowful post, the teacher shared these images to give a vivid account of the disparity of tuition between students in the city and their counterparts in the villages and deprived communities.

He shared the following photos…

