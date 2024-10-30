type here...
GhPageNewsSad! Police bus knocks down Yango rider to death
News

Sad! Police bus knocks down Yango rider to death

By Armani Brooklyn
Bus
Bus

A tragic accident has just occurred along the Tesano stretch involving a Ghana Police Service bus which was driving against traffic.

According to witnesses, the police bus which was driving against traffic hit and killed a Yango delivery rider who was on his way to deliver items to his clients.

The sad incident happened just about 100 meters from Peace FM.

READ ALSO: Bukom Banku finally arrested after running away with company’s gold worth GHS 800K

Police Bus - GhPage
Police Bus

Sources indicate the police bus driver was allegedly rushing to attend an event at the Police Training School.

Calls for accountability have risen on social media some netizens demanding that the driver must face manslaughter charges, given the dangerous manoeuvre that led to the fatal collision.

READ ALSO: Sad! Rev Isaac Opoku Obotuo’s beautiful daughter dies in the US

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Accra
light rain
84.1 ° F
84.1 °
84.1 °
68 %
2.5mph
48 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways