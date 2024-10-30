Sad! Police bus knocks down Yango rider to death

A tragic accident has just occurred along the Tesano stretch involving a Ghana Police Service bus which was driving against traffic.

According to witnesses, the police bus which was driving against traffic hit and killed a Yango delivery rider who was on his way to deliver items to his clients.

The sad incident happened just about 100 meters from Peace FM.

Sources indicate the police bus driver was allegedly rushing to attend an event at the Police Training School.

Calls for accountability have risen on social media some netizens demanding that the driver must face manslaughter charges, given the dangerous manoeuvre that led to the fatal collision.

