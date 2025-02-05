type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

By Armani Brooklyn
Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself
Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

NIGERIA – A police constable identified as Dogara Akolo-Moses who is attached to Mada Station Division of Nasarawa command of the Nigerian Police Force, has shot and killed himself.

DailyTrust reports that the deceased was seen going about his duty in Nasarawa Eggon local government area where the division is located, the day he took his life.

A witness said the officer went into a private room and shot himself and the sound of the gun attracted all officers on duty who rushed to the scene but met the deceased lying in the pool of his blood.

READ ALSO: “I’ve since slept with over 1000 women after discovering I have HIV” – Man confesses

- GhPage

“Colleagues of the deceased who were outside the apartment heard the gunshot, prompting them to rush inside, where they found the officer lying on the floor with his gun beside him,” – A source said

The rationale behind the act is still unclear as of the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Nasarawa state police command, Ramhan Nansel, said an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the officer’s uncontrolled action.

READ ALSO: Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Geversa dies

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

VIDEO Husband threathens to stab wife to death during a live TikTok session

VIDEO: Husband threathens to stab wife to death during a live TikTok session

VIDEO Rich hotelier confesses to drilling the backside of a 16-year-old boy

VIDEO: Rich hotelier confesses to drilling the backside of a 16-year-old boy

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, February 7, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Daughter of A MurderEr Sit Down- Abu Jinapor Shuts JJ Rawlings’ Daughter In Parliament

Geversa’s family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker’s demise

Geversa's family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker's demise

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her ‘akosua kumaa’

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her 'akosua kumaa'

“My duabo killled Geversa” – Akosua Allegation brags and jubilates

Akosua Allegation
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways