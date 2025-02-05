Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

NIGERIA – A police constable identified as Dogara Akolo-Moses who is attached to Mada Station Division of Nasarawa command of the Nigerian Police Force, has shot and killed himself.

DailyTrust reports that the deceased was seen going about his duty in Nasarawa Eggon local government area where the division is located, the day he took his life.

A witness said the officer went into a private room and shot himself and the sound of the gun attracted all officers on duty who rushed to the scene but met the deceased lying in the pool of his blood.

“Colleagues of the deceased who were outside the apartment heard the gunshot, prompting them to rush inside, where they found the officer lying on the floor with his gun beside him,” – A source said

The rationale behind the act is still unclear as of the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Nasarawa state police command, Ramhan Nansel, said an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the officer’s uncontrolled action.

