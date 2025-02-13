type here...
Sad! Popular GH female TikToker shot to death at Krofrom

By Armani Brooklyn
A young Ghanaian lady who’s quite popular on TikTok named Patricia Nimako has been shot to death by armed robbers at Kofrom in Kumasi

The late MOMO vendor who’s reportedly in her 30s was said to be transacting business inside her small shop when the armed men rushed to her and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from her.

An eyewitness indicated that the assailants arrived on a motorbike and pretended to transact business only to shoot the lady and bolt with the money.

Stay tuned for more updates on this sad story.

