type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsSad! Popular GH Tiktok chef expecting a baby tragically dies
News

Sad! Popular GH Tiktok chef expecting a baby tragically dies

By Armani Brooklyn

A piece of sad news that has left most Ghanaians on Tiktok teary confirms the death of a known chef simply known as Fafa on the video-sharing platform.

As confirmed by her family, Fafa also known as Rita tragically passed away yesterday.

On a sad note, Fafa’s sister shared the tragic news with her followers on the social media platform.

READ ALSO: Photos of Akufo Addo’s driver who perished in the gory accident at Bonsu Junction

The cause of Fafa’s sad passing is yet to be known but comments under the sad post allege she died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

As alleged, Fafa who was expecting a baby until her tragic passing was rushed to the hospital after complaining of uneasiness.

Fafa will be laid to rest on 1st June as confirmed by her family.

READ ALSO: Just In: Akufo Addo’s convoy involved in a gory accident as one reported dead (Video)

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, May 20, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
79 %
2.6mph
20 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe