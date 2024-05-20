Sad! Popular GH Tiktok chef expecting a baby tragically dies

A piece of sad news that has left most Ghanaians on Tiktok teary confirms the death of a known chef simply known as Fafa on the video-sharing platform.

As confirmed by her family, Fafa also known as Rita tragically passed away yesterday.

On a sad note, Fafa’s sister shared the tragic news with her followers on the social media platform.

READ ALSO: Photos of Akufo Addo’s driver who perished in the gory accident at Bonsu Junction

The cause of Fafa’s sad passing is yet to be known but comments under the sad post allege she died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

As alleged, Fafa who was expecting a baby until her tragic passing was rushed to the hospital after complaining of uneasiness.

Fafa will be laid to rest on 1st June as confirmed by her family.

READ ALSO: Just In: Akufo Addo’s convoy involved in a gory accident as one reported dead (Video)