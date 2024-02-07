Sad! Popular GH TV show host found dead inside his room

- Advertisement -

A piece of sad news reaching our desks confirms the death of Ghanaian TV host Michael Osei, also known as Nana Yaw Osei Tenkorang.

According to confirmed reports, Michael was found dead in his room in Takoradi, where he was the morning show host on New Day TV.

Late Michael was scheduled to start work on Monday, February 4, 2024, but he didn’t show up, prompting concern when calls to him went unanswered.

After unsuccessful attempts by his employers to reach him, they decided to visit his house today and eventually opened his room with the help of others, only to find him unresponsive on his bed.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Nana Yaw Osei Tenkorang, aged around 35, was a fourth-year Public Relations student at Islamic University and had extensive experience in the media industry, previously working with various local outlets in Koforidua, including Starr TV.

Expressing deep sorrow, Kwaku Nkansah Obrempon, a close friend, said;

“With a heavy heart, I announce the sudden demise of our brother and friend, Michael Osei (Nanasei). His lifeless body was found in his room, in Takoradi. I urge everyone to keep his family in their prayers as we mourn him.”

The late TV show host is survived by a wife and two children, residing in Akyem Tafo, Eastern Region.

