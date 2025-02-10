type here...
Sad! Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

By Armani Brooklyn
A piece of tragic information that has hit the Ghanaian movie industry confirms the death of Abdullai Tahiru popularly known as Taidu.

As reported, the member of the Takoradi-based comic movie group (Junka Town) passed away just this morning.

Currently, the cause of his death is not publicly known and his family is also yet to officially speak on the demise of their son.

Fans and lovers of the late actor have since taken to their social media timelines to mourn with the bereaved family.

