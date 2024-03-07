Sad! Popular slayqueen Brenda dies while undergoing surgery to make her bortos bigger and attractive for men

- Advertisement -

An Ivorian lady who went viral in Ghana last December named Brenda has reportedly died while undergoing surgery to enhance the size of her bortos for the third time as alleged.



In a circulating photo that looks like a French obituary shared by her friend, Brenda’s real name was revealed as Delfina Joaquim.

She was born in 1992, which makes her 32 at the time of her reported demise.

Details surrounding her demise are still sketchy as netizens take to social media to share their condolences.

Until her demise, Brenda chilled in the most expensive clubs and was always on vacation in cities like Monaco, Santorini, Venice etc.

She always rocked designer clothes, shoes, bags and accessories reportedly sponsored by her sugar daddies who are mostly politicians and big-time businessmen.

Netizens Reactions…

@OfficialBigkay – Termites will eat all this duna? Well life is unfair

@Chrisarts2 – She looked unattractive with that bbl she did. Think that’s what killed her

@OyinDamola – She carry this whole yanch go heaven. Oh sorry. May her soul Rest In Peace

@Morgan771 – So how she go enter the cuffing box??

@FiifiMandela – So what happens to the bottos now or she go will give one of her friends

