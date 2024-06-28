type here...
Sad! Pregnant woman with unborn triplets dies just days after celebrating her 36th birthday

By Armani Brooklyn
Prudence Daniel-Obia, a 36-year-old pregnant Nigerian woman, has tragically passed away in the UK.

According to a post by the Nigerian community in the UK, Prudence died on Friday, June 21, 2024.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Nigerian in the UK who tragically died on Friday, the 21st of June, 2024,” the Nigeria Community in the UK wrote in a GoFundMe page.

“We’re raising funds in memory of Prudence Daniel-Obia.”

Prudence, who became pregnant late last year, was eagerly anticipating her first childbirth.

With her new immigration status, she was excited about becoming a mother and starting a family with her husband.

Tragically, just three days after celebrating her 36th birthday, Prudence went to bed and never woke up.

She passed away along with her unborn triplets, leaving behind her heartbroken husband and aged parents.

