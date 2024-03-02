Sad! Prophet Ben Yorke confirmed dead

- Advertisement -

The founder and general overseer of Covenant Worship Center with branches in Madina and Accra off-Nsawam road and other parts of the country has been confirmed dead.

According to yet-to-be-confirmed reports, the man of God passed away after succumbing to a short illness.

Currently, the details surrounding Prophet Ben Yorke’s death are scathy leaving his church members and other loved ones in complete suspense.

Prophet Yorke was a devoted and exemplary pastor who dedicated his entire life to serving God and his congregation until his peaceful passing.

Born into a humble family, Yorke’s early years were marked by a deep connection to his faith and a genuine desire to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

From a young age, Prophet Yorke exhibited a natural charisma and compassion that drew people toward him.

His journey into ministry began with a profound spiritual experience during his teenage years, prompting him to pursue theological studies and answer the call to serve as a shepherd to his community.

Throughout his ministry, Pastor Yorke demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his faith and the teachings of the Bible.

His sermons were not just eloquent speeches but heartfelt expressions of love, compassion, and the transformative power of faith.

He had a unique ability to connect with people from all walks of life, offering guidance and support during both joyous and challenging times.