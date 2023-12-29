Sad reason Afua Aduonum ended her Sing-A-Thon at 126 hours 52 minutes revealed

- Advertisement -

Afua Aduonum Singathon – The medical team of Afua Asantewaa has explained why they advised her to conclude her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt after five days.



The journalist and former beauty queen brought down the curtains on her attempt to break the world record after 126 hours and 52 minutes.



This was after surpassing the previous sing-a-thon record of 105 hours, which was set by Indian Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision to end the sing-a-thon, the head of Afua’s medical team, Dr Grace Buckman, said there was a need to prioritise her health.

She noted that Afua’s body system has been affected by her sleep deprivation and that she was beginning to show signs of mental stress.

“There’s only a point you can go as a person. She has done so well and we are extremely proud of her,” Dr Buckman said, as quoted by the Graphic Online.

“We have gotten to a point that as a medical team, her health is very important. At the moment, we want her to rest so she will bounce back to us.”

Meanwhile, Afua is now awaiting official confirmation and verification of her new record by the judges of the Guinness World Record.



Her attempt to break the record lasted five straight days, having kicked off from December 24 to December 29, 2023.

Also, several Ghanaian celebrities have stormed the Akwaaba village to lend their support to the journalist and former beauty queen.

In the last five days, actors and musicians, including Becca, Cina Soul, Sista Afia, Kwabena Kwabena, Eno Barony, Kobi Rana, Sarkodie and Nana Ama McBrown, have all appeared in person to support her.

Ghana’s Vice President and flagbearer of the ruling NPP Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was also there to give morale for the record attempt.

