Sad! Rev Isaac Opoku Obotuo’s beautiful daughter dies in the US

The beautiful daughter of Rev Isaac Opoku popularly known Obotuo, has died in the US.

According to reports, Ruth Opoku died in the US after a short illness.

READ ALSO: Tragic! Mother, 3 kids and maid die as vehicle veers off its lane and falls into the river

Ruth Opoku

Social media users who have come across the sad story are currently sympathising with the family of the deceased.

Rev Isaac Opoku is the leader and founder of In Him Is Life International Chapel

READ ALSO: Bawku conflict: 8 murdered as gunmen block Bolgatanga-Tamale highway