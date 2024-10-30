GhPageNewsSad! Rev Isaac Opoku Obotuo's beautiful daughter dies in the US
News

Sad! Rev Isaac Opoku Obotuo’s beautiful daughter dies in the US

By Armani Brooklyn
Ruth Opoku
Ruth Opoku

The beautiful daughter of Rev Isaac Opoku popularly known Obotuo, has died in the US.

According to reports, Ruth Opoku died in the US after a short illness.

READ ALSO: Tragic! Mother, 3 kids and maid die as vehicle veers off its lane and falls into the river

Ruth Opoku - GhPage
Ruth Opoku

Social media users who have come across the sad story are currently sympathising with the family of the deceased.

Rev Isaac Opoku is the leader and founder of In Him Is Life International Chapel

READ ALSO: Bawku conflict: 8 murdered as gunmen block Bolgatanga-Tamale highway

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Accra
light rain
83.3 ° F
83.3 °
83.3 °
70 %
1.5mph
59 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways