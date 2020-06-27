The burial service of the late Ghanaian actor and Man of God, Bishop Bernard Nyarko is currently ongoing in Accra.

The renowned actor passed away on May 2, 2020, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

However, his family scheduled, Saturday, June 27, 2020, for his burial service.

The first video from the funeral grounds has been sighted on social media and it is very heartbreaking.

In the video, Bishop Nyarko’s lifeless body is captured while his family members, friends, and colleague actors couldn’t control their tears.

The ongoing funeral has attracted Kumawood stars likes Christiana Awuni, Vivian Jill Lawrence, and others.

Watch video below: