Sad scenery as mother, Kwame Despite and others mourn Kwadwo Wiafe
Sad scenery as mother, Kwame Despite and others mourn Kwadwo Wiafe

Kwadwo Wiafe's final funeral rite
Among the many celebrities that have passed within the last five weeks is Kwadwo Wiafe and the family, friends, and sympathizers mourn him today.

There have been very sad scenes as the family of Kwadwo Wiafe, the former Despite Media presenter had his remains laid to rest today, 4 July 2020.

Also read:Video of the sad moment the Staff Of Despite Media visited the family of Late Kwadwo Wiafe

The Despite Media Group team is seen paying their last respect to the deceased.

According to reports sighted on social media, the burial service, and final funeral rites is still in session at Tabora in the environs of Lapaz in Greater Accra.

The late Kwadwo Wiafe was reported to have died on June 4, 2020, at the Nyaho Medical Centre following battling a brief illness.

Also read:How some top celebrities mourned and reacted to the sudden death of Kwadwo Wiafe

According to a video sighted on social media, the owner of the media group and one of the most prosperous figures in the country, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite alongside other more distinguished personalities of the company were spotted at the ceremony.

Also, the mother of the deceased broke everyone’s heart with uncontrollable tears.

Also read:Photos of the late Kwadwo Wiafe’s beautiful wife and children surfaces online

In the video, Kwadwo Wiafe’s mother struggled to hold back her tears and even stay calm and comfort. It is heartbreaking watching someone lose a very dear one but the feeling is unexplainable.

Watch video below:

