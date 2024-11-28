GhPageEntertainmentSad Scenes From Akua Donkor’s One- Week Observation Hit Online
Entertainment

Sad Scenes From Akua Donkor’s One- Week Observation Hit Online

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Some sad pictures and videos from the one-week observation of the flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor have hit online.

As it was announced by the family, the one-week observation of the late farmer and politician was scheduled to take place today.

Indeed, the family of the late politician has proved that even though she died somehow long, they are still in a state of melancholy.

Even though no dead body was laid for all and sundry to pay their last respects, the family cried bitterly.

In some pictures available at the news desk of Gh Page, the daughter of Akua Donkor among other family members is seen crying like a child.

- GhPage
IMG 1385
- GhPage
IMG 1386
Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, November 28, 2024
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
1.3mph
20 %
Thu
82 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways