Sad Scenes From Akua Donkor’s One- Week Observation Hit Online

Some sad pictures and videos from the one-week observation of the flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor have hit online.

As it was announced by the family, the one-week observation of the late farmer and politician was scheduled to take place today.

Indeed, the family of the late politician has proved that even though she died somehow long, they are still in a state of melancholy.

Even though no dead body was laid for all and sundry to pay their last respects, the family cried bitterly.

In some pictures available at the news desk of Gh Page, the daughter of Akua Donkor among other family members is seen crying like a child.

IMG 1385