If tears could bring back the dead then today would have been the day all departed souls will resurrect. In the case of Kwadwo Wiafe Annor, the tears of his mother alone could have done the wonders.

But death is not ready to release our very own, favourite media personality to us. Today marks the one-week observance of the late Wiafe. It’s underway at Tabora a suburb near Lapaz in Accra.

The ceremony which is currently happening at their family residence in Tabora, Accra has seen a lot of friends, colleagues and loved ones turn up in their numbers to mourn with his family.

Also Staff and Management of Despite Media led by Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and his brother Ernest Ofori Sarpong went in their numbers to grieve with Wiafe’s family

We’ve gathered some very sad scenes from Kwadwo Wiafe’s one-week observance which is currently in progress.

Check out some Videos and pictures;

Kwadwo Annor Wiafe, presenter at Despite Media’s Neat Fm and master of ceremonies (MC), on Thursday, June 4, 2020, passed away at Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra after what was said to be a short ailment.

May his soul rest in perfect and Eternal Peace.