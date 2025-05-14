SAD! Taraba State College Lecturer ends it all

A 45-year-old lecturer, Samson Philip, has tragically ended it all at Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Samson was found dead with a rope around his neck on Tuesday morning, May 13, 2025.

READ ALSO: Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

According to reports, a bottle of an unknown substance was found near his lifeless body.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Until his untimely death, Samson was a lecturer at the Taraba State College of Health & Technology, Takum.

READ ALSO: Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces